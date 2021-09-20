MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose residents say they are fed up with rodents running wild in their neighborhood and city officials are set to hold a meeting Monday night to address the infestation issue.

A rat crawling up the side of Maria Berardi’s grill triggered her doorbell camera to start rolling. She says the security system has been catching rodents running across her back deck again and again.

“I started seeing rats and at some point, it was almost every single night,” Berardi said.

To help keep the rats away, she has put out traps and bought steel mesh to protect her BBQ.

“I’m trying to make a barrier so they can no longer go in,” she said. “It’s two hours of bleaching every single part if I want to cook. I should be able to grill in my own yard!”

A few streets over, Skip Raymond says one ran up to his wife and her friends and died at their feet after it likely ate some of the poison from the myriad traps.

“It was about, I’d say, eight to 10 inches long – that’s not including the tail – that was the body. It was a big rat,” he said.

Many more people living in Melrose have similar stories about how the rats are ruining their way of life.

“I have steps in my backyard and that’s where they’re housed, so being out there is uncomfortable,” Denise Boisvert said.

At Monday’s meeting which will be held at 6:50 p.m., city councilors will discuss improving trash disposal and pick-up. But, others blame construction work or nearby swamps for attracting the rats.

Whatever is causing the problem, residents want it stopped and say the rodents are both dirty and dangerous.

“Now that it’s colder, there’re gonna get in houses, get in cars, get in sheds, wherever they can. The health risk is greater,” said Berardi.

To view the city council meeting, click here.

