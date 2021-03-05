Rattled homeowner recalls terrifying Roslindale crash that sent 2 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rattled homeowner recalled the terrifying moment a car slammed into her house after hitting numerous vehicles in Roslindale Thursday night.

Pauline Glynn says she was about two feet away from her front door when the car barreled into her home on Poplar Street before coming to a rest on its roof around 11 p.m.

“The crash, they hit my neighbor’s car first, so I heard the crash first and then the whole front exploded, like it just took off the whole front of the house. Glass went flying everywhere,” she recalled. “I was sitting in the chair right by the door, almost. You know, right by the wall, right there. Yeah, I was very lucky.”

There were no reported injuries to anyone inside the home but two people who were in the car were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, fire officials said.

The house sustained significant damage, along with a fence and a number of cars near the home.

A building inspector responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

