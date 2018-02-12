Raynham bus driver off the job after leaving scene of crash with students on board

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Raynham school bus driver is off the job after police said she hit two trees and left the scene, all with students on board.

The incident happened after school on Monday. Police said the driver hit a tree and then backed into a second tree, smashing out the back window of the bus. She then kept on driving. None of the children were injured.

Police spoke to the 34-year-old bus driver, who told them she was running late so she decided to turn around on the two-way street.

“We have to know who our kids are going to be riding on the bus with, who’s going to be in charge,” said parent Joe McGovern. “Are we supposed to monitor the kids when they’re to and from school? Are we supposed to be responsible for that?”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)