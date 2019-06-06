Raynham elementary school student hospitalized after suffering medical emergency on bus

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Raynham elementary school student was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter after suffering a medical emergency on a school bus on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 3:30 p.m. report of a child having a medical emergency on a school bus in front of Laliberte Elementary School on Pleasant Street assisted with rushing the student to a nearby hospital, according to a statement issued Thursday by Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

The student was later transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Their condition was not immediately released.

In a statement, Donovan said, “The Raynham Police Department and Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School officials are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether all proper protocols and procedures were followed on the bus.”

