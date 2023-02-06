RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is trotting again after an animal rescue effort in Raynham on Monday. 

Raynham firefighters responded after George, a 1,500-pound draft horse, laid on the ground and was unable to get back on his feet, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement.

Firefighters tried helping George up before calling in the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team.

Together, the teams were able to pick George up with additional help from a front end loader from the Raynham Center Water District.

