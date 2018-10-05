Raynham man charged with 5th DUI after hit-and-run crash that injured 2

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Raynham man is facing his fifth drunken driving offense after police say he caused a crash that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash near the Route 24 on-ramp about 1:15 p.m. Thursday found a Chrysler Sebring and a Nissan Sentra with rear-end damage, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

The driver of the Chrysler, Benvida Fall, 83, of Taunton, and the driver of the Nissan, Grace Levinson, 67, of Fall River, were both taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the driver of a black Ford Taurus, later identified as Peter Trudeau, 57, checked on the women before fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested at his home on Church Street, where a crashed Ford Taurus was found in the driveway.

Trudeau was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Taunton District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle after license revocation while driving under the influence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)