Raynham man convicted of raping child, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old Raynham man convicted of raping a young girl will spend the next 30 years in state prison.

A jury convicted Felipe Gonzalez Friday on nine counts of rape of a child — aggravated by age, six counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, one count of assault with intent to rape a child, one count of rape of a child by force, one count of intimidation of a witness and one count of assault and battery, according to a spokesperson for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Gonzalez was convicted of assaulting the girl several times between 2011 and 2016 when he was placed under arrest after the victim told relatives about the repeated sexual assaults she suffered during her preteen years.

Gonzalez must serve the entirety of his 30-year sentence, He will also be under supervised probation for three years following his release.

