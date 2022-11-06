TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.

Copeland was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office along with Taunton Police and Homicide Unit are actively investigating, and said they could not provide any more details.

