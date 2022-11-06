TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton said they were investigating a homicide Sunday after an early morning shooting.

It was 1:38 a.m. when officials said officers responded to a 911 call for a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance.

When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering from a gunshot wound.

Copeland was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s office, along with Taunton Police and Homicide Unit are actively investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)