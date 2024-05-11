BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Raynham man is facing a drunken driving charge after crashing into a state police vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said.

A trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle on the southbound side of the bridge had their cruiser struck by a second vehicle that crossed the double yellow line and struck the disabled vehicle, causing it to strike the cruiser, state police said.

Both operators suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

James Lewis was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a marked lanes violation, police said.

