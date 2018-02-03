Raynham Police and Fire respond to woman suffering from hypothermia

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Raynham Police and Fire said they responded to a woman suffering from hypothermia at Gushee Pond.

Officials responded to the scene around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday after a man called 911. That man, who was going ice fishing, said he found the woman suffering from hypothermia related symptoms in a wooded area near the pond.

The 58-year-old woman was transported by MedFlight to a Rhode Island area hospital with serious injuries.

There is no update on her current condition.

Officials said on-scene investigation indicates the woman may be homeless.

