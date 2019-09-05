Raynham police arrest 2 men for stealing mail, packages from mailboxes

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail and packages from residential mailboxes this week.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a Raynham officer who was on routine patrol noticed two men walking towards North Main Street from Center Street. As he continued down the road he observed that a mailbox had been knocked from its post and was left on the ground about 50 feet away.

In recent weeks there have been reports of mailboxes in the area being damaged and destroyed.

The officer spoke with the two men who were wearing Disney Fast Pass bracelets and could not explain where they got them.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Jorge Deandrade, 30, of Brockton had an outstanding warrant and ws placed under arrest. Officers found a Disney booklet in his back pocket and three Disney credit cards inside that were not his after a search.

Raymond Lacasse, 31, of Raynham had a box from the Dollar Shave Club in his pocket. Following the booking process, a piece of mail was found in his shoe belonging to a Lakeview Drive resident.

Raynham Police successfully returned the credit cards and bracelets to their proper owners.

“This was great police work and I’m glad we were able to return the stolen property to their rightful owners,” Chief Donovan said.

Deandrade and Lacasse were both charged with Larceny over $250 and will be arraigned at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft of vandalism is asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

