Raynham Police, Fire respond after pedestrian struck by vehicle at flea market

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Raynham Police and Fire responded after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the Raynham Flea Market on Sunday morning.

Rescuers responded to the scene around 9:25 a.m. at 1 Judson Street, where a pedestrian was struck in the flea market’s parking lot by a small pick-up truck.

The victim, a 62-year-old New Bedford man, was lying on the ground when officials arrived. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. There is no update on his current condition.

The driver, a 75-year-old Raynham man remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

