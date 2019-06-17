Raynham police investigating crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Route 138 that left a Taunton man seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the Walmart on Broadway about 5:30 p.m. Sunday found the motorcycle driver, later identified as Michael Faria, 36, suffering from serious injuries, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

Faria was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The driver of the 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser involved in the crash, Michae Harnden, 39, of Rochester, was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation suggests Faria was traveling south on Route 138 when Harnden turned left into the Walmart parking lot, causing the motorcycle to strike his vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

