RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham police are searching for a homeless man accused of viciously attacking a woman with a pair of scissors on Wednesday, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jacob Szanlo, 24, whose last known address is a homeless shelter in Brockton, is wanted on a slew of charges stemming from an attack on a woman in her home on Broadway around 4 p.m., according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing found a 33-year-old woman suffering from six stab wounds and assisted with transporting her to an area hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random and that Szanlo and the woman were friends.

Szanlo, who is facing charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, allegedly fled into the woods near the home, where K-9 officers recovered the scissors that were believed to have been used in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raynham police.

