RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham police asked for the public’s help Friday as they investigate a recent robbery at a McDonald’s location.

Police in a post on X said the incident happened at the McDonald’s on Route 44 near 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Raynham police shared photos from inside the McDonald’s and said they were hoping to speak with the man seen in the photos.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities by email at jobrien@raynhampd.com.

