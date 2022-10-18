RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when she is believed to have left home. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.

She’s about 5 feet tall, about 120 lbs., and has red/pink hair. She is likely wearing glasses but her clothing is unknown.

Raynham Police are asking residents in that area to review any home or business security footage they may have. If they have footage, or if anyone sees Colleen or knows where she may be, they’re asked to contact Raynham Police at 508-824-2717.

