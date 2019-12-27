Raynham woman facing charges after pedestrian seriously injured, chocolate lab killed in crosswalk crash

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Raynham woman is facing charges after authorities say she drove through a crosswalk and crashed into a pedestrian who was walking her chocolate lab on Thursday, leaving the woman seriously injured and the dog dead.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on North Main Street around 4:50 p.m. found Susan Voss-Hadley, 55, of Raynham, in the crosswalk suffering from serious injuries, according to the Raynham Police Department.

Voss-Hadley, who suffered “significant” lower-body injuries, was taken to a Rhode Island hospital, officials said. As of Friday, she was said to be alert and talking.

Her chocolate lab, Bentley, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Briggs stayed at the scene after the crash. She was ticketed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and committing a crosswalk violation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

