Re-opening rollback begins Sunday in Mass.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they are frustrated as Massachusetts rolls back its reopening plan this weekend.

Gov. Charlie Baker said skyrocketing coronavirus cases, including the 110 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations, led him to order the rollback. Starting Sunday, capacity will be reduced to 40 percent for most businesses and other performance and recreational businesses will close entirely.

In restaurants, diners must keep their masks on unless they are eating or drinking and table capacity is reduced to six people. Daniel Roughan, owner of Source Restaurant in Cambridge, said he was “extremely upset and disappointed” at the rollback.

“You’re really just giving the public a false sense of security and it’s just going to be more devastating to us, it’s going to be more unemployment,” Roughan said.

Roughan said he hoped customers would still support local restaurants despite the restrictions on eating in.

“Come and give us a try, order gift cards, it’s the holiday season,” Roughan said. “Whatever you can do to support, support.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)