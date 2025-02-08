FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced an investigation into the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) for possible Title IX violations.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in Educational Programs. Since 1979, it has allowed players of the opposite sex to play on teams if the team is not available for their gender.

The announcement was met with some pushback.

According to the DOE, the MIAA is under investigation for a high school basketball game forfeited last year by a school where administrators cited concerns about several players injured by a transgender student.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools Superintendent Bill Runey shared his support after a female field hockey player from his district was hurt during a game, taking a shot to the face from a male player on the opposing team.

“We’re prioritizing safety over victory,” said Runey.

His district introduced a policy that would not penalize teams if they opted out of a game because of a transgender athlete, but they’ve asked for more from the MIAA.

“There was an outcry directed towards the MIAA about why there can’t be some safety measures put in place,” said Runey.

The DOE’s investigation into the MIAA comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s “keeping men out of women’s sports” executive order.

The Office of Attorney General Andrea Campbell responded to the investigation, saying “Our state anti-discrimination laws, including those that protect transgender students and student-athletes remain in effect and enforceable.”

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education added, “This responsibility under state law is not impacted by recent executive orders at the federal level.”

With this in mind, the MIAA says it “will adhere to it’s legal obligations, pending any determination by the courts of which law is applicable.”

Those who want to see changed rules explain that safety is their primary concern.

“When you have to go into a game, knowing that you know gender is a factor, I think it just takes the enjoyment out of it,” said Runey. “I think it increases the level of concern for the players, for the coaches.”

Others argue that safety is not a gendered issue.

“Perhaps you shouldn’t play if you are that concerned about injury, because there is always going to be somebody stronger, there’s always going to be somebody bigger, regardless of the gender of the athlete,” said Tanya Neslusan, Massequality Executive Director.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)