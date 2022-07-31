BOSTON (WHDH) - Reactions and tributes to legendary NBA champion Bill Russell filled social media on Sunday, after his passing was announced earlier in the afternoon.

The 11-time champion was a prolific, league-defining player who inspired many both on and off the court, leading to figures of all kinds paying tribute to him and his legacy.

Acclaim for his reputation as a leader and his compassion for the sport and fellow man could be found across the sports world, with some of the strongest praise shared by the team he played his entire career for.

“To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was,” the Boston Celtics organization said in a statement. “Bill Russell’s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.”

To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0Ue0hKiLs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Celtics players themselves weighed in, including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who thanked the former Celtics center who went on to become the first Black coach in U.S. sports, as well as the first to win a championship.

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

NBA Hall of Famers shared their memories of Russell, too, with Michael Jordan calling him a “pioneer” who “paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him.”

Charles Barkley called Russell’s passing not just a loss for the NBA, but for the world.

“When your actions match your words on important issues, you are a great man, not just a great basketball player,” Barkley said in a statement released by the TNT television network. “The word ‘hero’ is tossed around a lot, but today it is perfect. RIP Great Man BR.”

A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022

Charles Barkley's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/kVwqnBchzO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022

The Red Sox, who held a moment of silence for Russell at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon, said he “epitomized the success that we aspire to achieve – a quintessential champion who used his platform to stand up to the injustices of society and advocate for those whose voices are not always heard.”

Other team tributes were posted on the official accounts of the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and New England Revolution.

Bill Russell gave so much to Boston.

He is a legend in every sense. ⁰

Thank you, Bill.

You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/rnXV2qO6oK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2022

Elsewhere on social media, a number of elected officials paid their respects to Russell and his legacy as well, ranging from Governor Charlie Baker to former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Bill Russell was the definition of a legend.



He was a consummate winner and a trailblazer who broke barriers in the game of basketball and the game of life for Black athletes and Americans throughout his career and life.



(1/2) — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 31, 2022

Today, we lost a giant.



As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

Russell passed away peacefully on Sunday with his wife Jeannine by his side, according to a statement provided by his family.

Arrangements for a memorial service have not yet been announced.

