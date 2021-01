In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives has released its resolution to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection,” an article for which the House is expected to vote on this week.

Read the document: https://whdh.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/01/articles_xml.pdf

The-CNN-Wire

