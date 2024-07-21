President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will “stand down” in his 2024 reelection bid, ending his pursuit of a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats.

Biden shared his announcement on social media and said he will speak to the nation in the coming days to share additional details about his decision.

Biden soon endorsed current Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to replace him atop the Democratic presidential ticket.

Read Biden’s full statement announcing his decision to step aside here:

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

