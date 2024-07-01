The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that former presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts but no immunity for unofficial acts, sending Former President Donald Trump’s case related to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election back to a lower court.

Chief Justice John Roberts penned the majority opinion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent.

Read both documents here:

