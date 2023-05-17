Skip to content
READ: The full 161-page Inspector General’s report “An Investigation of Alleged Misconduct by United States Attorney Rachael Rollins”
By
7 News WHDH
May 17, 2023
The full report can also be viewed here.
An Investigation of Alleged Misconduct by United States Attorney Rachael Rollins
