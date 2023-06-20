Documents detailing findings from the Harmony Montgomery homicide investigation have been unsealed in New Hampshire.

The documents reveal how investigators learned from the 5-year-old girl’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, that Adam Montgomery, the child’s father, struck Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, which appeared to cause her death.

Read the 54 pages worth of documents released to the public here.

