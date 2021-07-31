BOSTON (WHDH) - Eager readers returned to the shelves of the Adams Street Branch Library in Dorchester Saturday after the building was renovated.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Kim Janey said she was happy to see the building re-open after the $18 million project, and praised the librarians who have been working through the pandemic.

“I am extremely grateful to every single librarian across the city, especially those that work here,” Janey said.

