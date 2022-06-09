A Reading fifth-grader is hoping to break new literary ground.

Maria Marino, a student at Joshua Elementary School, is hoping to establish her own category in the Guinness Book of World Records after consuming over 200 books since the beginning of the school year.

“I’ve read 201 over the school year so far,” said Marino. “My goal was originally 200.”

Marino got the inspiration to try and create a new Guinness category after receiving a copy of the record-keeping book under her Christmas tree.

“Christmas break I just hit 100 books, and I was like ‘If I read a book a day then I can hit this goal,'” said Marino.

Maria’s mother, Ewa Marino, says she’s proud of the commitment and initiative her daughter has displayed.

“She really did this on her own. She wanted this and this is about her achievement,” Ewa Marino said. “No one pushed her to do it. She set her goal. She’s doing the work and she has done the work, and I’m just really happy.”