Reading bank robbery suspect arrested after chase through Wilmington

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Medford man who police say robbed a bank in Reading was arrested after a brief chase through Wilmington on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at TD Bank at 470 Main St. around 2:45 p.m. learned a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap had demanded money from a teller before fleeing in a vehicle, according to the Reading Police Department.

Police say Sean Michael Manuel was tracked down on West Street in Wilmington before he fled onto Woburn Street. Manuel then allegedly ditched his vehicle on Allgrove Lane and fled on foot on Marcia Road before being captured by officers who were giving chase.

Manuel is facing several charges including unarmed robbery, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation. Police say he also had four active warrants out of Somerville, Malden, and Rockingham County in New Hampshire.

He is being held at the Reading Police Department pending an arraignment Monday in Woburn District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

