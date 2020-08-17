Reading crash leaves vehicle resting in ‘precarious position’

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving three vehicles left an SUV resting in a “precarious position” outside of a home in Reading over the weekend, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Oak Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday found a heavily-damaged SUV that had slammed into two parked cars, Reading Firefighters Local 1640 wrote in a Facebook post.

A photo from the scene showed the rear of one SUV precariously balanced on the windshield and roof of a small sedan.

There were no reported injuries. All of the vehicles were towed away.

An investigation remains ongoing.

