Reading cupcake shop gearing up for Super Bowl with Pats-themed treats

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A cupcake shop in Reading is making sure Super Bowl LIII is extra sweet with Patriots-themed treats.

Cupcake City is decorating their offerings with Pats logos, footballs, and team colors.

The baked goods have been so sought after that the owner says the shop had to stop accepting orders because they got too many.

“It’s a little crazy for us,” Karin Dinapoli said. “We expected to be busy but Pats Nation is crazy, crazy for this game, so we actually, for the first time in seven years, had to shut our phone off yesterday and stop taking orders. And we’ve been baking and decorating ever since!”

