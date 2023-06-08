READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Reading have a big space to fill — to create “Art for the Sky”! Only visible from the sky, students wear different colors to form a work of art.

Daniel Dancer is the artist for the masterpiece. He travels around the United States to different schools to make art from the ground up. He made it to J.W. Killam Elementary School on Thursday.

“It’s about gratitude because every one of these images is like a gift for the earth and the sky as a thank you for the all the blessings we get every single day,” Dancer said, “just being alive on this planet.”

First, Dancer creates an outline on the grass. Then, the fun starts. More than 400 kids dressed in different colors pile into the design, with some direction.

The students made a koala, their school mascot, that can only be seen from up above. The kids and staff were excited to be a part of such an important message.

“I’m excited to see the koala with all of our school,” student Meghan Kane said.

Lebeque also said a picture of the students forming the koala design will be hung up in their library.

“Just to be able to have the team spirit, get the classes together and have this as the end of our year event was unbelievable,” Principal Sarah Lebeque said.

