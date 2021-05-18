Reading firefighters honored for life-saving rescue

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten Reading firefighers were recognized as Firefighter Of The Year for their work rescuing people from a blaze in 2020.

Last February, firefighters battling a fire at a High Street apartment building found two people unconscious on the third floor and pulled them from the building.

One later died, but the other survived. The State Fire Marshall gave the commendations out on Tuesday.

