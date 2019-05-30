Reading gas station closed after fire suppression system goes off

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas station in Reading was evacuated and closed after a fire suppression system accidentally went off on Thursday morning.
Images from the scene showed the Shell Station at 110 Main St. blanketed with white fire suppression residue.
Police say the discharge was not caused by an emergency.
The southbound side of Main Street has been reduced to one lane.
Cleanup crews have been called to the scene.
