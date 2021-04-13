Reading golf club goes up in flames nearly 1 year after blaze destroyed building

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames broke out at a century-old golf club in Reading nearly one year after a blaze destroyed the building.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Meadow Brook Golf Club on Grove Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the structure, which was under construction.

There were no reported injuries but the building has been deemed a complete loss, according to the fire chief.

Flames tore through the same golf club back on April 17, 2020.

The building was also deemed a total loss following that fire, which investigators say was sparked due to an electrical issue.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)