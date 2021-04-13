Reading golf club goes up in flames nearly 1 year after fire destroyed building

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames broke out at a century-old golf club in Reading nearly one year after a blaze destroyed the building.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Meadow Brook Golf Club on Grove Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the structure, which was under construction.

There were no reported injuries but the building has been deemed a complete loss, according to the fire chief.

Construction of the golf club was about two months away from being completed after flames tore through the same building back on April 17, 2020.

The building was also deemed a total loss following that fire, which investigators say was sparked due to an electrical issue.

Club member Kate Coppins said she was in disbelief when she first heard that the building had caught on fire once again.

“A past member is a neighbor down the street and sent the photo over and I thought he was sending the photo over because it was almost a year ago that the clubhouse had burned down, the old clubhouse, so I thought it was kind of a joke to be honest,” she said. “Someone said lightning never strikes twice and I think we’ve all learned in the last 13 months, lightning can strike many times over, so nothing has surprised me, unfortunately in COVID.”

Officials estimated damage to club to be around $2 million.

The cause of Tuesday’s fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)