BOSTON (WHDH) - The man who was arrested after his mother was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Reading home appeared in a Vermont court Friday.

Ryan Hanafin, 22, was arrested on Thursday after a day-long manhunt for him.

Hanafin faces several weapons charges and waived extradition. He is set to return to Massachusetts.

“At approximately 12:38 a.m. Reading Police received a 911 call that the body of a 49-year-old female had been located inside a Center Avenue home,” The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “When police arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.”

The victim was identified as Andria Hanafin.

Vermont State Police said Massachusetts State Police alerted them around 12:15 p.m. Thursday that they believed Hanafin was in Vermont. Vermont State Police troopers then responded near Warren, Vermont, where Hanafin was believed to frequent, and began searching for him.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers said they found Hanafin driving on Vermont Route 100. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, took him into custody without incident.

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