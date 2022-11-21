READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday.

Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called to a gas station for a report that a 43-year-old Alan Greenough had assaulted two people. Draushke was accused of drawing his service-issued firearm and fatally shooting Greenough.

“The decision to use deadly force against a human being is the most difficult moment in the life of any police officer, I know that Officer Drauschke will carry the burden of having made that choice,” Chief David Clark said in a statement Monday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict.”

Clark also offered condolences from the Reading Police Department to the family of Alan Greenough.

