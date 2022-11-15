WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading police officer appeared in court Tuesday, the first Massachusetts officer in nearly 30 years to face charges for shooting and killing on-duty.

Officer Erik Drauschke is charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018. Reading police had been called to East Coast Gas and Service station for a report that 43-year-old Alan Greenough had assaulted two people. The night before, they were at the same address, for similar charges against the same man.

“Shots fired shots fired,” police radio transmission replayed in court. The prosecutor claimed Drauschke came upon the suspect, took out a service issued firearm, and shot Greenough twice, killing him.

The defense argued Drauschke thought he was in danger, showing photos of the assault scene where a table was missing legs, and security video of Greenough holding one of those table legs. They presented a picture of a gunlock Drauschke spotted at the scene, and said the Greenough refused to show his hands.

“If somebody doesn’t show you hands, is that why you shoot him?” Thomas Brant, Middlesex Assistant District Attorney, said. His question was for a Reading Lieutenant on the stand, on department protocol.

“No,” he said.

“Officer Drauschke indicated that he fired a shot at Alan Greenough, when Alan Greenough charged at him after multiple commands to show him his hands,” Peter Pasciucco, Defense Attorney, said. “Is that correct?”

“That’s correct.”

A medical examiner was questioned next.

Defense Attorney Kenneth Anderson asked: “Do you have an opinion as to whether or not the position of the body was positioned forward at the time the shots were fired?”

The examiner responded: “It could be consistent with that positioning, yes”

“You are not able to determine whether Mr. Greenough was standing still, whether he’s crouched, as if getting up out of a chair or car, whether he’s running, whether he’s charging,” Brant asked, “you’re not able to do that determination at all, correct?”

“Correct,” the examiner said.

The defense said the officer may take the stand. The trial is expected to last into next week.

