Reading police chief facing domestic violence charge

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police Chief Mark Segalla, who has been on administrative leave since December, is facing a domestic violence charge, town officials said.

Reading Town Manager Robert W. LeLacheur Jr. confirmed Thursday that Segalla was placed on leave on Dec. 24 after administrators learned that he was being investigated for a domestic violence charge stemming from an incident three days earlier in Tewksbury.

After referring the investigation to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the incident.

In a statement, LeLacheur said, “It is important to remember that allegations of wrongdoing need to be proven in our legal system beyond a reasonable doubt. I would ask that you have the Segalla family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

“However, it is also important that the community hear very loudly and clearly from me as a representative of every Town of Reading employee: we all condemn domestic violence in any form. The women and men of our public safety and human/elder departments in particular confront complex local family issues on a daily basis, and too often domestic violence has played a role.”

