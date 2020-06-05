READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters erupted into cheers as the police chief in Reading got down on one knee in a show of solidarity.

Other officers also took a knee with the chief in a powerful moment that was caught on camera.

Earlier this week, members of the Boston Police Department knelt beside protesters.

Protests broke out across the country following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed black man’s neck as he cried that he couldn’t breathe.

