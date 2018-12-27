Reading police chief placed on administrative leave

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police Chief Mark Segalla has been placed on administrative leave, Town Manager Robert LeLacheur said.

Segalla was placed on leave this past Saturday, according to a statement sent out by LeLacheur’s office.

Deputy David Clark has been given instruction to assume all of Segalla’s duties and responsibilities.

There were no details immediately available on what led up to LeLacheur’s decision.

Segalla will remain on leave until further notice.

