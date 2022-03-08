READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Reading Police Department is getting two adorable four-legged members, including one that is still in search of a name.

Two lab puppies will be joining the police force as comfort dogs after the department says they have seen an uptick in mental health-related calls in schools and throughout the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dogs will be paired with school resource officers Brian Lewis and Matt Vatcher, who conducted research on starting a comfort dog program.

“We are excited to launch this program and for the contributions these two comfort dogs will make to our department and the well-being of everyone they interact with,” Reading Police Chief David Clark said. “I want to thank Officers Lewis and Vatcher for taking on this project, as well as Boonefield Labs for their thoughtful evaluation of our application and their support in making this program possible.”

The first dog set to arrive later this month has not yet been named. Students of all ages who attend school in Reading are invited to submit their naming suggestions by March 15 via email to readingcomfortdogs@ci.reading.ma.us. The email must contain the student’s name and where they attend school in order to be considered.

The dogs were donated to the Reading Police Department by breeders Peggi and David Brogan, who have donated about 20 dogs to law enforcement comfort programs throughout New England.

Along with visiting schools in the town, the pups will make appearances at the senior center, assisted living facilities, and at various community events.

