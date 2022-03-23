READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are cautioning residents to keep their doors locked after at least 15 cars were broken into overnight.

Residents that have reported are from Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Center Avenue, Crosby Road, and Sweetser Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police are hoping to identify the suspects who were captured on footage taken from a resident’s doorbell camera. One video shows the suspect prowling around 11:52 p.m. Another with what may be the same or a different suspect was taken around 1:05 a.m., police said.

Anyone who lives in those areas is encouraged to check their security systems as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

