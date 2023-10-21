MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Reading Police Department is turning to the public for help as it investigates three incidents involving stolen motor vehicles and series of vehicle break-ins overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an idling vehicle on Main Street around 5 a.m. determined the vehicle was running with its lights on and no driver or occupants in the area, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark.

Soon after, police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Melrose and they were able to contact the owner and return the vehicle.

Then, around 8:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Spring Street. It was located a short while later in Somerville and returned to its owner.

Another vehicle was reported stolen on Prospect Street. That vehicle hasn’t been found.

There were also nine calls from residents who reported their vehicle had been entered overnight on Locust Street, Middlesex Avenue, Condor Road, Copeland Road, and in almost all cases the vehicles were left unlocked.

Anyone who would like to report a car break-in, or who has video surveillance or information regarding the stolen vehicles or the break-ins that occurred overnight, is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 781-944-1212.

