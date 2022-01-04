READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Reading are urging the public to keep tabs on the whereabouts of their pets after two dogs that got loose from their home died of apparent poisoning.

The dogs got loose on New Year’s Eve and passed away after likely ingesting Strychnine, a toxic crystalline alkaloid that’s commonly used as a pesticide for killing small vertebrates such as birds and rodents, according to the Reading Police Department.

“Strychnine is highly toxic and kills domestic animals, as well as local wildlife, accidentally and indiscriminately, Reading police said in a Facebook post.

The town’s health and animal control departments are assisting police with an investigation.

“While this is being looked into, please keep your pets under close control and monitor what they are getting into,” the department added.

