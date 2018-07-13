Reading police looking to identify vehicle break-in suspect

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing items out of a woman’s car Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a shopping plaza on General Way about 5:45 p.m. met a witness who said she had just seen a man suspiciously leaning against a black Audi and noticed the passenger side window had been smashed, according to Reading Police Chief Mark Segalla.

The woman said she was able to take several photos of the man as he discarded several items along a tree line while walking away from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man about 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts, black socks and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 781-944-1212.

Credit: Reading Police

