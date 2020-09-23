Reading police officer indicted on manslaughter charge in deadly 2018 shooting

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middlesex County Grand Jury has indicted a Reading police officer on a manslaughter charge in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of Alan Greenough, officials announced.

Officer Erik Drauschke will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a date that has not yet been scheduled, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

On Feb. 3, 2018, multiple Reading Police officers responded to the East Coast Gas and Service Station on Main Street in Reading around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of an alleged domestic assault and battery committed by Greenough, 43, upon two other residents. The police had responded to that same location for similar allegations involving Greenough and the same two victims on the previous night.

When they responded to the home on Feb. 3, the Reading Police intended to not only investigate the current allegations but also to arrest Greenough for the incident that had occurred the prior evening.

When they arrived, they learned that Greenough had locked himself in his apartment.

Officers had discussions through the locked doors and windows with Greenough, allegedly pleading with him to surrender to them peacefully – but prosecutors allege he was agitated and, at one point, had an approximately 3-foot-long broken table leg in his hands as he yelled from a window to the police.

After Greenough left the house through a rear window, officer Drauschke found him sitting in a vehicle and didn’t wait for assistance even though other police officers were in close proximity, according to the statement.

That’s when prosecutors say Drauschke opened the car door and took out his service firearm as he ordered Greenough out of the car.

Greenough allegedly exited the car with both of his hands inside his sweatshirt pocket, quickly approached Drauschke, refusing to take his hands out of his pockets and yelled, “…Shoot me, shoot me…”.

Drauschke fired twice, striking Mr. Greenough in the chest.

Greenough was unarmed and a search of the area did not yield any weapons.

He was transported from the scene and subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

Drauschke has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Town Manager Robert W. LeLacheur Jr. and Reading Police Chief David Clark said.

“The Reading Police Department has cooperated fully with the district attorney’s investigation over the past two-and-a-half years, and the agency will continue to cooperate fully,” Clark said in a statement.

Drauschke’s attorney, Peter Pasciucco, said his client’s use of deadly force was warranted.

“Officer Drauschke is a terrific individual and highly regarded within the Reading Police Department. His actions in this particular situation were entirely consistent with his extensive training and deadly force was warranted,” Pasciucco said in a statement. “Police officers have dangerous jobs and are routinely required to make split-second decisions. They should not be expected to gamble with their own safety when faced with legitimate threats.”

Drauschke has been employed by the police department since September 2006.

