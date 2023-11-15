READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Reading released a photo Wednesday of two men accused of placing a credit card skimming device in a local Market Basket store.

Reading police shared details about their investigation a matter of weeks after a Market Basket security and loss prevention representative contacted investigators and one day after police in Concord, New Hampshire said they were investigating their own series of skimmer incidents.

In Reading, police said the Market Basket loss prevention representative told authorities they had found a skimmer on a register on Oct. 26.

“The device was located by Market Basket employees on the same day it was placed, and a review of data by the store’s IT department indicates that the device was located and removed before any sensitive data could be stolen,” police said.

Reading police said a subsequent review of surveillance video showed one suspect distracted a clerk while another suspect placed the skimmer on the credit card machine.

Police said one of the suspects in the Reading skimmer incident is described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, white shirt, black jeans and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

The Reading Police Department said it is actively investigating this incident with help from law enforcement in New Hampshire and elsewhere in Massachusetts.

Information on the skimmer investigation in Reading, indeed, came after authorities in Concord, New Hampshire said they were investigating the placement of a pair of skimmers at two stores in town.

Concord police in their statement said skimmers had also been found recently in Somerville, Haverhill and Nashua, New Hampshire.

