READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are turning to the public for help as they search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a police officer on Saturday night and then fled the scene, officials said.

An officer conducting a traffic stop near 326 Lowell St. around 7:30 p.m. was struck on the elbow by the side-view mirror of a passing pickup truck that was heading east and then turned south on Willow Street, according to police.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Investigators are searching for an older-model red pickup truck with a black rear bumper and a light strip going across the tailgate.

Police are asking residents to check personal surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

